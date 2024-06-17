An explosion occurs at a military training ground in the Czech Republic, there are victims

Ammunition exploded at the Libava military training ground in the Czech Republic, there are victims, and military police are investigating the incident, the Czech army said on Monday at X, UNN reports.

Details

"We are dealing with a serious accident in the Libavá military training area, where unspecified ammunition exploded. Unfortunately, there are victims at the scene. We are trying to provide assistance as soon as possible, and a rescue helicopter is being engaged. The incident is being investigated by the military police," the Czech army said.

Czech police put on high alert due to the terrorist threat