An explosion occurred in a dormitory in Kramatorsk: one teenager died, two more were seriously injured

An explosion occurred in Kramatorsk, resulting in the death of one child and serious injuries to two others. The police are investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk region police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the tragedy occurred yesterday evening in a dormitory. One boy, 15 years old, died in the hospital. Doctors are fighting for the lives of his 13-year-old brother and another 15-year-old boy. The investigation is determining what exactly caused the explosion.

It is known that around 16:00, two minor brothers were in their friend's room. At that moment, an explosion occurred. According to preliminary information, an explosive object detonated.

Children with numerous shrapnel wounds and fractures were urgently hospitalized. Unfortunately, the heart of one of the boys could not withstand it. Two others are in serious condition.

Add

In addition, a 6-year-old boy, who was under the windows of the room at the time of the explosion, was taken to the emergency room. The child was diagnosed with abrasions and bruises, there is no threat to life.

A criminal proceeding has been opened, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

Explosion in an apartment in Bila Tserkva: two people killed, three more rescued - SES