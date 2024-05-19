An explosion followed by a fire occurred in a russian electoral district
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion followed by a fire has occurred in vyborg, leningrad region of russia, as reported by local residents, although there is no official information yet.
In the leningrad region of the russian federation, an explosion was heard locally, followed by a fire. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
However, there is no official information yet.
