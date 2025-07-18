$41.870.05
An analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025 reveals key trends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

In just a week, the KBU Business Club will take place, dedicated to the analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025.

An analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025 reveals key trends

On July 23, the KBU Business Club will traditionally summarize the first half of 2025, discuss possible vectors for the development of the real estate market, and unite industry leaders to discuss proposals and initiatives that will contribute to the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

Date: July 23, 2025

Format: offline (Kyiv)/online (Zoom)

Part 1 will be dedicated to the analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025. In particular, they will talk about:

  • general analysis of the construction market (to be specified);

    Andriy Mokryakov, Senior Consultant, Pro-Consulting

    • analysis of the residential real estate market for the first half of 2025;

      Olena Unanian, Development Director, LUN

      • overview of the Kyiv office real estate market: what shaped the segment in the first half of 2025;

        Anastasia Kachan, Senior Office Real Estate Consultant, CBRE Ukraine

        • overview of the Kyiv warehouse real estate market: what shaped the segment in the first half of 2025;

          Natalia Sokyrko, Head of Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Department, CBRE Ukraine

          • analysis of the mortgage market in the first half of 2025 and the new Mortgage Lending Development Strategy;

            Olena Dmitrieva, First Deputy Chairman of the Board, GLOBUS BANK

            • overview of export and import of building materials for the first half of 2025;

              Tetiana Horho, Head of Building Materials Supply Department, FTP company

              • trends in the metal rolling market in Ukraine, a look through rebar.

                Roman Anzin, General Director, Vartis

                We will discuss this and more during the KBU Business Club. 

                🗓️Date: July 23, 2025

                ✔️Start: 13:00

                📢Format: offline (Kyiv)/online (Zoom)

                ❗Participation is possible for members of the KBU Board of Directors and specially invited guests, subject to prior registration via the link

                ❗The venue will be announced to registered participants. The number of places is limited!

                More details about the event can be found at the link

                Strategic business partners of KBU: East Office of Finnish Industries Oy, SKAKO Concrete A/S, NOCON NORWEGIAN CONSTRUCTION AS

                Information partners: ProfBuild, Build Portal, Property Times, RBK-Ukraine, Ukrainian View, Ukrainian National News, StroyObzor, NewsWeek, Marketer, Budynok.com.ua Portal, Economist.com.ua, Founder.

                Lilia Podolyak

                Lilia Podolyak

                Business News
                Ukraine
                Kyiv
                Tesla
