Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 14447 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 21708 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
December 8, 06:20 PM • 33868 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 30515 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
December 8, 02:55 PM • 33281 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31571 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33375 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 48808 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 44349 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
An-22 military transport aircraft with crew crashed in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

A Russian Ministry of Defense An-22 military transport aircraft with 7 crew members on board crashed in Russia. The crash site is being clarified, with reports indicating either the Moscow or Ivanovo regions.

An-22 military transport aircraft with crew crashed in Russia

A military transport aircraft An-22 crashed in Russia with crew members on board. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to preliminary data, there were 7 people on board the aircraft, and it belonged to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

At the same time, information about the crash site varies: some sources report that it happened near Moscow, others claim that it was in the Ivanovo region.

It later became known that the plane crashed into the water. There is currently no information about fatalities or survivors.

Additionally

The An-22 aircraft was created in the late 1960s in Kyiv by the O. K. Antonov Aeronautical Scientific and Technical Complex. It is capable of carrying up to 60 tons of cargo, up to 290 soldiers, or 150 paratroopers.

Main characteristics of the aircraft:

  • Engines: 4 × Turboprop NK-12MA;
    • Wingspan: 64.40 m;
      • Length: 57.31 m;
        • Height: 12.53 m;
          • Wing area: 345 m²;
            • Maximum takeoff weight: 226,000 kg (or 250,000 kg according to other data);
              • Cruising speed: 580 km/h;
                • Maximum speed: up to 650-760 km/h;
                  • Practical range: 5,225 km (with cargo) / up to 10,950 km (without cargo).

                    Recall

                    In November 2025, a Su-30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in Karelia. 2 crew members died.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

