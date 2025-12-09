An-22 military transport aircraft with crew crashed in Russia

A military transport aircraft An-22 crashed in Russia with crew members on board. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to preliminary data, there were 7 people on board the aircraft, and it belonged to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

At the same time, information about the crash site varies: some sources report that it happened near Moscow, others claim that it was in the Ivanovo region.

It later became known that the plane crashed into the water. There is currently no information about fatalities or survivors.

Additionally

The An-22 aircraft was created in the late 1960s in Kyiv by the O. K. Antonov Aeronautical Scientific and Technical Complex. It is capable of carrying up to 60 tons of cargo, up to 290 soldiers, or 150 paratroopers.

Main characteristics of the aircraft:

Engines: 4 × Turboprop NK-12MA;

Wingspan: 64.40 m;

Length: 57.31 m;

Height: 12.53 m;

Wing area: 345 m²;

Maximum takeoff weight: 226,000 kg (or 250,000 kg according to other data);

Cruising speed: 580 km/h;

Maximum speed: up to 650-760 km/h;

Practical range: 5,225 km (with cargo) / up to 10,950 km (without cargo).

Recall

In November 2025, a Su-30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in Karelia. 2 crew members died.