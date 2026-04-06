American pilot escaped captivity in Iran, hiding in the mountains for over a day - details of the special operation

$43.8150.46
ukenru
04:08 AM • 5240 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
April 5, 11:39 AM • 35328 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 82369 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 94373 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 111528 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 95835 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 101569 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 52044 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 108602 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 37565 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4.7m/s
52%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Novorossiysk reports port attack, fires, and debris hitting an apartment buildingVideoApril 5, 08:36 PM • 11379 views
Russian port Ust-Luga resumes oil transshipment after drone attacksApril 5, 09:13 PM • 10197 views
The biggest technical problem of the Artemis II mission was the space toilet, how the problem was solvedPhotoApril 5, 10:13 PM • 6494 views
Oil prices rose after Trump's new ultimatum to IranPhoto01:20 AM • 11230 views
Over the past day, the occupiers lost 940 servicemen and almost 2,000 UAVs - General StaffPhoto03:51 AM • 6974 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 94388 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 101575 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 108606 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 88322 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 87478 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Chuck Schumer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
China
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 22633 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 38519 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 40093 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 51637 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 65667 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

American pilot escaped captivity in Iran, hiding in the mountains for over a day - details of the special operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2688 views

The pilot climbed to an altitude of 2000 meters and hid in a gorge until rescuers arrived. The CIA found the pilot using special equipment and transported him to Kuwait.

American pilot escaped captivity in Iran, hiding in the mountains for over a day - details of the special operation

An American military pilot, who was later evacuated from Iran, evaded capture for more than 24 hours after crashing. According to media reports, he climbed a mountain range over 2,000 meters high and hid in a gorge, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to information released with reference to The New York Times, the CIA used special equipment to locate the pilot. After he was found, American forces conducted an evacuation operation.

Trump stated that the US launched "dozens of planes" to rescue a pilot in Iran05.04.26, 07:53 • 10329 views

During the rescue mission, American forces also conducted strikes in the area to deter Iranian forces that might have been approaching the pilot's location. According to a US military official, US special forces did not have to engage in direct combat during the operation itself.

How he managed to avoid capture

According to preliminary data, the pilot managed to hold out for more than a day due to the fact that he broke away from possible pursuers in difficult mountainous terrain. The American side also suggests that some Iranian forces may have been distracted by a previous disinformation operation.

After his rescue, the pilot was flown to Kuwait for medical examination and assistance.

Missing American pilot rescued by commando special forces after F-15E shot down in Iran – Axios05.04.26, 07:16 • 15853 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
The New York Times
Kuwait
Iran