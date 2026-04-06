American pilot escaped captivity in Iran, hiding in the mountains for over a day - details of the special operation

An American military pilot, who was later evacuated from Iran, evaded capture for more than 24 hours after crashing. According to media reports, he climbed a mountain range over 2,000 meters high and hid in a gorge, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to information released with reference to The New York Times, the CIA used special equipment to locate the pilot. After he was found, American forces conducted an evacuation operation.

Trump stated that the US launched "dozens of planes" to rescue a pilot in Iran

During the rescue mission, American forces also conducted strikes in the area to deter Iranian forces that might have been approaching the pilot's location. According to a US military official, US special forces did not have to engage in direct combat during the operation itself.

How he managed to avoid capture

According to preliminary data, the pilot managed to hold out for more than a day due to the fact that he broke away from possible pursuers in difficult mountainous terrain. The American side also suggests that some Iranian forces may have been distracted by a previous disinformation operation.

After his rescue, the pilot was flown to Kuwait for medical examination and assistance.

Missing American pilot rescued by commando special forces after F-15E shot down in Iran – Axios