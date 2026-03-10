American partners recognize Ukrainian experience in countering 'Shaheds' – Zelenskyy

$43.900.1750.710.17
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
03:44 PM • 12062 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
03:25 PM • 18454 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
02:11 PM • 14542 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
12:33 PM • 21944 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM • 25666 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38453 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48861 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 52125 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 84332 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Publications
Exclusives
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of Energy
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - Media
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
03:44 PM • 12079 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
03:25 PM • 18464 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38457 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48866 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend
American partners recognize Ukrainian experience in countering 'Shaheds' – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

Zelenskyy stated the uniqueness of the Ukrainian UAV countermeasures system. Without domestic software and operators, foreign interceptor drones do not work.

American partners recognize Ukrainian experience in countering 'Shaheds' – Zelenskyy

American experts and partners acknowledge that Ukraine's experience in combating massive attacks by Iranian Shahed drones is currently one of the most effective in the world. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, Ukrainian military personnel and engineers have managed to create a comprehensive system to counter such attacks, which includes not only interceptors but also software, operator work, and a detection system.

Absolutely all American experts – familiar and unfamiliar – all understand that only Ukrainian experience can truly ensure the downing of massive "Shahed" attacks 

- said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that some countries have already tried to use interceptor drones independently, but have encountered technical difficulties.

Even those countries that quietly acquired interceptor drones have already realized that without our military, our operators, our software, our radars, and many other elements, these interceptors simply do not work 

- explained the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is the comprehensive system created by Ukraine during the war with Russia that allows for effective countermeasures against massive drone attacks.

Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy10.03.26, 17:46 • 1506 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

