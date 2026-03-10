American partners recognize Ukrainian experience in countering 'Shaheds' – Zelenskyy

American experts and partners acknowledge that Ukraine's experience in combating massive attacks by Iranian Shahed drones is currently one of the most effective in the world. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, Ukrainian military personnel and engineers have managed to create a comprehensive system to counter such attacks, which includes not only interceptors but also software, operator work, and a detection system.

Absolutely all American experts – familiar and unfamiliar – all understand that only Ukrainian experience can truly ensure the downing of massive "Shahed" attacks - said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that some countries have already tried to use interceptor drones independently, but have encountered technical difficulties.

Even those countries that quietly acquired interceptor drones have already realized that without our military, our operators, our software, our radars, and many other elements, these interceptors simply do not work - explained the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is the comprehensive system created by Ukraine during the war with Russia that allows for effective countermeasures against massive drone attacks.

Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy