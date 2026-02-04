AMD hinted at Microsoft's release of a new Xbox console in 2027

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
04:19 PM • 1064 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 3176 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 4170 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 5284 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 15744 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 23891 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 18790 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22012 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35671 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51084 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.1m/s
79%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 23866 views
British Prime Minister Starmer to Trump: "Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are particularly brutal and insidious"February 4, 07:13 AM • 7226 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 42158 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 22664 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 13550 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 22824 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 57501 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 58635 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 97626 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 105850 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vadym Filashkin
Jeff Bezos
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 176 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 1772 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 3566 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 26558 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 26180 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

AMD hinted at Microsoft's release of a new Xbox console in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

AMD confirmed the joint development of a next-generation Xbox SoC with Microsoft. The console's release could happen in 2027.

AMD hinted at Microsoft's release of a new Xbox console in 2027
xbox.com

Microsoft confirmed last year that it is working on a next-generation Xbox console in partnership with AMD. Now AMD hints that the next Xbox console, which will use AMD chips, could be released in 2027, The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Microsoft's next-generation Xbox development, which uses a semi-custom SoC from AMD, is progressing well and will allow the console to be released in 2027," AMD CEO Lisa Su said during an earnings call.

This brief statement does not confirm that Microsoft will release a new Xbox in 2027, but it shows that AMD is ready to support a launch at that time if Microsoft is also ready, the publication writes.

Last year, Microsoft entered into a "strategic multi-year partnership" with AMD that includes co-developing chips "for an entire portfolio of devices — including our next-generation Xbox consoles in your living room and in your hands." AMD and Microsoft are also working together to build next-generation Xbox Cloud Gaming servers.

Microsoft has hinted that the next-generation Xbox will be something between a console and a PC, with Xbox Ally devices being the first step towards that goal. "The next-generation console will deliver a very premium, high-end experience," Xbox President Sarah Bond said in October.

Microsoft and Asus open pre-orders for Xbox Ally X: what are the prices26.09.25, 09:38 • 4391 view

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Technology
Microsoft