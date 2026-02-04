AMD hinted at Microsoft's release of a new Xbox console in 2027

xbox.com

Microsoft confirmed last year that it is working on a next-generation Xbox console in partnership with AMD. Now AMD hints that the next Xbox console, which will use AMD chips, could be released in 2027, The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Microsoft's next-generation Xbox development, which uses a semi-custom SoC from AMD, is progressing well and will allow the console to be released in 2027," AMD CEO Lisa Su said during an earnings call.

This brief statement does not confirm that Microsoft will release a new Xbox in 2027, but it shows that AMD is ready to support a launch at that time if Microsoft is also ready, the publication writes.

Last year, Microsoft entered into a "strategic multi-year partnership" with AMD that includes co-developing chips "for an entire portfolio of devices — including our next-generation Xbox consoles in your living room and in your hands." AMD and Microsoft are also working together to build next-generation Xbox Cloud Gaming servers.

Microsoft has hinted that the next-generation Xbox will be something between a console and a PC, with Xbox Ally devices being the first step towards that goal. "The next-generation console will deliver a very premium, high-end experience," Xbox President Sarah Bond said in October.

