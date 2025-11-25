ALSO brand introduced the Alpha Wave smart helmet for $250: what makes it interesting

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 1194 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15046 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 15260 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 24165 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 33534 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 31006 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 27797 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 45957 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70931 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60801 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
70%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appearedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 02:07 AM • 11416 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 17869 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 57437 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 38449 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 25939 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15031 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 72424 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 100637 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 91064 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 97284 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 61063 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 62525 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 69965 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79307 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 73191 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Social network

ALSO brand introduced the Alpha Wave smart helmet for $250: what makes it interesting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

New micromobility brand ALSO, associated with Rivian, announced a $250 price for its Alpha Wave smart helmet. The helmet features Release Layer System technology for rotational impact protection and has built-in speakers and microphones.

ALSO brand introduced the Alpha Wave smart helmet for $250: what makes it interesting

The new micromobility brand ALSO, associated with Rivian, has announced the official price for its Alpha Wave smart helmet. The model will cost $250, with initial deliveries expected in spring 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

The Alpha Wave features a new safety technology called the Release Layer System (RLS). It consists of four internal panels designed to dissipate rotational energy during an impact – one of the key factors in causing concussions. The system is positioned as an alternative to MIPS and other modern protection technologies.

ALSO states that the helmet provides a "significant leap in rotational impact protection." At the same time, its price is lower than some other premium models, which cost between $400 and $500.

The Alpha Wave helmet has four built-in speakers with wind protection and two noise-canceling microphones. They allow you to answer calls, listen to music, or receive navigation prompts.

When paired with ALSO's TM-B e-bike, the helmet synchronizes with its lighting system. It supports a 200-lumen front light and rear signals. The model has an IPX6 waterproof rating and charges via USB-C.

Recall

The European Commission approved a new regulation requiring most charging devices up to 100W to switch to USB Type-C. The rules, which will come into force on December 14, 2028, cover a wide range of equipment.

Alla Kiosak

TechnologiesAuto
Technology
Brand
European Commission