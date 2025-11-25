ALSO brand introduced the Alpha Wave smart helmet for $250: what makes it interesting

The new micromobility brand ALSO, associated with Rivian, has announced the official price for its Alpha Wave smart helmet. The model will cost $250, with initial deliveries expected in spring 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

The Alpha Wave features a new safety technology called the Release Layer System (RLS). It consists of four internal panels designed to dissipate rotational energy during an impact – one of the key factors in causing concussions. The system is positioned as an alternative to MIPS and other modern protection technologies.

ALSO states that the helmet provides a "significant leap in rotational impact protection." At the same time, its price is lower than some other premium models, which cost between $400 and $500.

The Alpha Wave helmet has four built-in speakers with wind protection and two noise-canceling microphones. They allow you to answer calls, listen to music, or receive navigation prompts.

When paired with ALSO's TM-B e-bike, the helmet synchronizes with its lighting system. It supports a 200-lumen front light and rear signals. The model has an IPX6 waterproof rating and charges via USB-C.

