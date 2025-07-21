Already 8 injured in the enemy attack in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack in Kyiv has increased to eight people. Earlier, one dead and seven injured were reported.
As a result of a massive Russian attack in Kyiv, the number of injured has increased to eight, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.
As of now, we already have 8 injured as a result of the enemy attack
Earlier, one dead and 7 injured were reported in Kyiv.
