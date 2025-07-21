Already 8 injured in the enemy attack in Kyiv

As a result of a massive Russian attack in Kyiv, the number of injured has increased to eight, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, we already have 8 injured as a result of the enemy attack - Tkachenko wrote.

Earlier, one dead and 7 injured were reported in Kyiv.

Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven