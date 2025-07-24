Already 7 victims from the Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shown

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Cherkasy has increased to 7, including a child, the National Police reported on Thursday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Previously, seven people were known to be injured, including one child - the police reported.

Medics, as indicated, are providing the necessary assistance.

Head of Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets reported that, according to rescuers, all fires have already been extinguished.

City mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko reported damage to the cemetery.

"Cemetery number 4. (...) Russian scum are even fighting with the dead," Bondarenko stated.

The extent of the destruction is being clarified. An operational headquarters has been deployed.

