Already 25 injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 632 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28216 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 44872 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 25908 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 25964 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 26732 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 41267 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 25772 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30145 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 81822 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
40%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 31649 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killedJuly 10, 08:58 AM • 37709 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47327 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 20020 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15048 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15075 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28187 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 44845 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47347 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 81812 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 151303 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 280071 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 458539 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 286791 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 394879 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Already 25 injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

In Kyiv, the number of injured has increased to 25 people after Russia's massive night attack. Residential buildings, dormitories, service stations, garages, transport, and a shopping center were damaged.

Already 25 injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv

In Kyiv, due to the massive night attack by the Russian Federation, the number of injured increased to 25, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured increased to 25

- Tkachenko reported.

Addition

On the night of July 10, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles and UAVs. 6 districts of the capital were affected. Residential buildings, dormitories, car service stations, a garage cooperative, vehicles, shopping center premises, road surface and tram tracks were damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, two people died, including a policewoman.

According to data from the prosecutor's office, "in one of the districts, a UAV with a CRPA antenna and a camera was shot down."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9