Already 25 injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv

In Kyiv, due to the massive night attack by the Russian Federation, the number of injured increased to 25, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

On the night of July 10, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles and UAVs. 6 districts of the capital were affected. Residential buildings, dormitories, car service stations, a garage cooperative, vehicles, shopping center premises, road surface and tram tracks were damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, two people died, including a policewoman.

According to data from the prosecutor's office, "in one of the districts, a UAV with a CRPA antenna and a camera was shot down."