Almost fifty battles at the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 2721 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 10101 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43050 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 31959 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 45083 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 117882 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122389 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58331 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115359 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176377 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+21°
6.3m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hitJuly 1, 05:50 AM • 67745 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72116 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 32659 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30017 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 22204 views
Publications
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 3096 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43050 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 117882 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025July 1, 05:50 AM • 122389 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 125950 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 22877 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30649 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72740 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 122930 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 123771 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Almost fifty battles at the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers' advance, repelling 48 attacks. The enemy's greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, with numerous airstrikes and shelling recorded.

Almost fifty battles at the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the number of combat engagements with the Russian aggressor is 48. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

Seven out of eight enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders today in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, with a battle currently ongoing.

The enemy also carried out 8 air strikes, dropping 19 KABs, and conducted 156 shellings, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times near Vovchansk, Zelene, and Milove. Our soldiers are putting up a strong resistance, with two combat engagements ongoing. The enemy used KABs to launch air strikes on the settlement of Vilkhuvatka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Radiyka, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Novoosinove; one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Myrny; two combat engagements are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked towards Hryhorivka and Vyimka. In total, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have repelled two assault actions by the occupier's units, with a battle currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar. Our defenders stopped the enemy's offensive action.

In the Toretsk direction, since the beginning of the day, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 12 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions near the settlements of Myrni, Popiv Yar, Koptieve, Lysivka, Novoseriihivka, and Oleksiyivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled eight enemy attacks, with four combat engagements ongoing. The enemy launched unguided air-launched missiles at Sukhyi Yar.

In the Novopavlivka direction, there were five enemy attacks in the areas of Piddubne, Vesele, Maliivka, and Shevchenko — one combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy aircraft used unguided missiles on Olhivske, and the settlement of Fyliya was also hit by KABs.

The Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers' attack in the Kamianka area in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy carried out air strikes on the area of Novodanyilivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders launched an air strike on Olhivka.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions, the General Staff reported.

Enemy losses: minus 970 soldiers and a lot of equipment01.07.25, 07:18 • 1609 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9