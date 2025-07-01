Almost fifty battles at the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the number of combat engagements with the Russian aggressor is 48. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

Seven out of eight enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders today in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, with a battle currently ongoing.

The enemy also carried out 8 air strikes, dropping 19 KABs, and conducted 156 shellings, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times near Vovchansk, Zelene, and Milove. Our soldiers are putting up a strong resistance, with two combat engagements ongoing. The enemy used KABs to launch air strikes on the settlement of Vilkhuvatka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Radiyka, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Novoosinove; one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Myrny; two combat engagements are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked towards Hryhorivka and Vyimka. In total, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have repelled two assault actions by the occupier's units, with a battle currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar. Our defenders stopped the enemy's offensive action.

In the Toretsk direction, since the beginning of the day, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 12 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions near the settlements of Myrni, Popiv Yar, Koptieve, Lysivka, Novoseriihivka, and Oleksiyivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled eight enemy attacks, with four combat engagements ongoing. The enemy launched unguided air-launched missiles at Sukhyi Yar.

In the Novopavlivka direction, there were five enemy attacks in the areas of Piddubne, Vesele, Maliivka, and Shevchenko — one combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy aircraft used unguided missiles on Olhivske, and the settlement of Fyliya was also hit by KABs.

The Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers' attack in the Kamianka area in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy carried out air strikes on the area of Novodanyilivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders launched an air strike on Olhivka.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions, the General Staff reported.

