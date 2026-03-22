Almost 150 clashes on the front line occurred in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, March 21, 148 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Yesterday, the enemy launched 79 air strikes, dropping 265 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 8379 kamikaze drones and carried out 3587 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 73 from multiple rocket launchers.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Velykomykhailivka, Ivanivka, Pidhavrylivka, Pokrovske; as well as Tersianka, Nove Pole, Samiilivka, Huliaipilske, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Zalyvne, Kopani, Shyroke, Charivne, Verkhnia Tersa, Veselianka, Pokrovske, Orikhove in Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, one enemy UAV control point.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy carried out 124 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements over the past day, including 14 using MLRS. Two air strikes were launched using seven KABs. Six combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, and Synelnykove.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense, attacking in the Serednie area and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried once to improve its position in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 28 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhtove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhtove, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Ternove, Zlagoda, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Charivne, Myrne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack towards Ukrainian defenders.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 940 people. The enemy also lost three tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 30 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers, three air defense systems, 1885 unmanned aerial vehicles, 121 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment.

Recall

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" uncovered a network of ammunition depots of the Russian army in the occupied Donbas. Some of the depots have already been destroyed, and the remaining objects are under threat of liquidation.