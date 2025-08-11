$41.390.07
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
10:23 AM • 44657 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
09:52 AM • 36154 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
07:41 AM • 90467 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108419 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96309 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68388 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117159 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204342 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129524 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
752mm
Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured increased to 22 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

The number of people injured in the August 10 airstrike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 22. A 25-year-old woman sought medical attention for a concussion.

Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured increased to 22 people

The number of victims of the August 10 air strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 22 people. A 25-year-old woman sought medical attention at the hospital with a concussion. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The number of victims due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 22. A 25-year-old woman sought medical attention at the hospital with a concussion. She was provided with all necessary assistance. Currently, the woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

- Fedorov reported.

Recall

On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there were casualties among the civilian population.

