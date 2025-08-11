Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured increased to 22 people
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people injured in the August 10 airstrike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 22. A 25-year-old woman sought medical attention for a concussion.
The number of victims due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 22. A 25-year-old woman sought medical attention at the hospital with a concussion. She was provided with all necessary assistance. Currently, the woman is receiving outpatient treatment.
Recall
On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there were casualties among the civilian population.