Air Force: takeoff of Tu-95MS from Engels airfield was recorded
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force has announced the takeoff of several Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Engels airfield. The estimated time of reaching the launch line is 4:30 a.m. Citizens are urged not to ignore the alarms.
Attention:
Several Tu-95MS takeoffs from Engels airfield have been recorded.
Estimated time of reaching the launch line is 4:30.
Follow our messages and do not ignore airborne alarms