Air defense was working in Kirovohrad region at night - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense was working in Kirovograd region at night, no casualties or damage reported
Air defense was practiced in Kirovohrad region overnight, the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, said on Friday, UNN reports.
Air defense was practiced in Kirovohrad region at night. Preliminary - no casualties or damage
5 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Cherkasy region: wreckage damaged power lines, there are problems with electricity05.01.24, 08:38 • 116910 views