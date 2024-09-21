Air defense is operating in Kyiv region due to the movement of enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Movement of enemy drones is spotted in the Kyiv region. The regional military administration reports on the work of air defense forces and calls on residents to follow safety rules and stay in shelters.
Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.
Kyiv region.
Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region.
Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders.
Do not disregard safety rules.
Stay in shelters until the air raid is over.
Recall
The Air Force informed about the threat of enemy UAVs in the region.