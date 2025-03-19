Air defense in Kyiv region shoots down enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy drones have been recorded in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on targets. Residents were urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.
Enemy drones have been spotted in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
Kyiv region! UAVs have been recorded in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets
The RMA called on residents to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.
Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistics and 145 UAVs: 72 drones were shot down19.03.25, 08:19 • 14217 views