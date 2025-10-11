Air defense forces shot down 54 out of 78 enemy drones overnight

On the night of October 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, more than 40 of them were "Shaheds". This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

21 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations. The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Do not ignore air raid signals. Follow safety rules!

