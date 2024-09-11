Air defense forces destroy enemy missile in the sky over Sumy region - RMA
Air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over Sumy region on September 11 in the evening. According to preliminary reports, the attack did not cause any consequences for the population or infrastructure.
The Air Defense Forces destroyed an enemy missile in the sky over Sumy region, UNN reports, citing the Sumy RMA.
"Tonight, on September 11, an enemy missile was destroyed in the sky over Sumy region by the regional air defense forces," the statement reads
Preliminary, according to RMA, the missile attack had no consequences for the population and infrastructure of the settlements.
