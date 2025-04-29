AGRO UKRAINE SUMMIT 2025: The first 60 speakers announced!
Kyiv • UNN
Agro Ukraine Summit will take place on June 6 in Kyiv, featuring 120 speakers, including ministers, heads of agricultural companies, and experts. More than 2,500 participants are expected.
Already on June 6 in Kyiv, ProAgro Group will hold the Agro Ukraine Summit — a large-scale international agricultural event that will bring together all key players in the agricultural and food sectors.
The organizers have already revealed the first names of the speakers, including:
- Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;
- Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine;
- Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP;
- Georg von Nolken, CEO of Continental Farmers Group;
- Vyacheslav Chuk, Director of Commercial Activities and Strategic Marketing of Astarta-Kyiv;
- Vitaliy Golovnya, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Epicenter K;
- Christian Ben Hell, Sector Manager for Agriculture, Delegation of the European Commission to Ukraine;
- Andriy Dykun, Chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council;
- Mykola Gorbachov, President of the Ukrainian Grain Association;
- Oleg Khomenko, General Director of UCAB.
There are 120 speakers in total at the summit. Stay tuned for updates!
Who will be interested: producers of crop and livestock products, elevators, agricultural processors, logistics companies, traders, as well as suppliers of technologies, equipment and services for the agricultural sector.
Expected number of participants: over 2500 agricultural professionals!
In the program:
🔹 6 thematic conferences:
- «Agro Ukraine Summit»
- «AGTECH FORUM»
- «Futurology: the future of grain storage»
- «Effective animal husbandry and poultry farming»
- «Processing trends in crop production»
- «Solar Agro Conference»
🔹 Presentations by leading experts and government representatives with practical cases
🔹 Large exhibition of innovative technologies and equipment (100+ stands)
🔹 Unique performance by singer JAMALA — an unforgettable combination of voice and emotions
🔹 Musical accompaniment from the Eclectic Sound Orchestra — classics, jazz, modernity
🔹 Gift raffles and pleasant surprises for guests
🔹 Exquisite gastronomic program and signature cocktails
🔹 Informal communication in an atmosphere of elegance and professionalism
Detailed information — on the official website: agro-ukraine-summit.com
For partnership and exhibition participation, please contact:
📞 +38 096 899 4272 | +38 067 243 3803 📩 [email protected]