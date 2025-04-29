AGRO UKRAINE SUMMIT 2025: The first 60 speakers announced!

Already on June 6 in Kyiv, ProAgro Group will hold the Agro Ukraine Summit — a large-scale international agricultural event that will bring together all key players in the agricultural and food sectors.

The organizers have already revealed the first names of the speakers, including:

Vitaliy Koval , Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine; Oleksiy Kuleba , Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine;

, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine; Yuriy Melnyk , Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP;

, Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP; Georg von Nolken , CEO of Continental Farmers Group;

, CEO of Continental Farmers Group; Vyacheslav Chuk , Director of Commercial Activities and Strategic Marketing of Astarta-Kyiv;

, Director of Commercial Activities and Strategic Marketing of Astarta-Kyiv; Vitaliy Golovnya , First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Epicenter K;

, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Epicenter K; Christian Ben Hell , Sector Manager for Agriculture, Delegation of the European Commission to Ukraine;

, Sector Manager for Agriculture, Delegation of the European Commission to Ukraine; Andriy Dykun , Chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council;

, Chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council; Mykola Gorbachov , President of the Ukrainian Grain Association;

, President of the Ukrainian Grain Association; Oleg Khomenko, General Director of UCAB.

There are 120 speakers in total at the summit. Stay tuned for updates!

Who will be interested: producers of crop and livestock products, elevators, agricultural processors, logistics companies, traders, as well as suppliers of technologies, equipment and services for the agricultural sector.

Expected number of participants: over 2500 agricultural professionals!

In the program:

🔹 6 thematic conferences:

«Agro Ukraine Summit»

«AGTECH FORUM»

«Futurology: the future of grain storage»

«Effective animal husbandry and poultry farming»

«Processing trends in crop production»

«Solar Agro Conference»

🔹 Presentations by leading experts and government representatives with practical cases

🔹 Large exhibition of innovative technologies and equipment (100+ stands)

🔹 Unique performance by singer JAMALA — an unforgettable combination of voice and emotions

🔹 Musical accompaniment from the Eclectic Sound Orchestra — classics, jazz, modernity

🔹 Gift raffles and pleasant surprises for guests

🔹 Exquisite gastronomic program and signature cocktails

🔹 Informal communication in an atmosphere of elegance and professionalism

Detailed information — on the official website: agro-ukraine-summit.com

For partnership and exhibition participation, please contact:

📞 +38 096 899 4272 | +38 067 243 3803 📩 [email protected]