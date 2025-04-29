AGRO UKRAINE SUMMIT 2025: The first 60 speakers announced!

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11189 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 17949 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19238 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 19696 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25676 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 54992 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57448 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42217 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35197 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48238 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
5.1m/s
25%
754 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 20164 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

04:52 AM • 8278 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 10271 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 11189 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 17949 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 19238 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 19696 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 32274 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 21386 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 41550 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 41138 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 148098 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 61813 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

AGRO UKRAINE SUMMIT 2025: The first 60 speakers announced!

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Agro Ukraine Summit will take place on June 6 in Kyiv, featuring 120 speakers, including ministers, heads of agricultural companies, and experts. More than 2,500 participants are expected.

AGRO UKRAINE SUMMIT 2025: The first 60 speakers announced!

Already on June 6 in Kyiv, ProAgro Group will hold the Agro Ukraine Summit — a large-scale international agricultural event that will bring together all key players in the agricultural and food sectors.

The organizers have already revealed the first names of the speakers, including:

  • Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;
    • Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine;
      • Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP;
        • Georg von Nolken, CEO of Continental Farmers Group;
          • Vyacheslav Chuk, Director of Commercial Activities and Strategic Marketing of Astarta-Kyiv;
            • Vitaliy Golovnya, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Epicenter K;
              • Christian Ben Hell, Sector Manager for Agriculture, Delegation of the European Commission to Ukraine;
                • Andriy Dykun, Chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council;
                  • Mykola Gorbachov, President of the Ukrainian Grain Association;
                    • Oleg Khomenko, General Director of UCAB.

                      There are 120 speakers in total at the summit. Stay tuned for updates!

                      Who will be interested: producers of crop and livestock products, elevators, agricultural processors, logistics companies, traders, as well as suppliers of technologies, equipment and services for the agricultural sector.

                      Expected number of participants: over 2500 agricultural professionals!

                      In the program:

                      🔹 6 thematic conferences:

                      • «Agro Ukraine Summit»
                        • «AGTECH FORUM»
                          • «Futurology: the future of grain storage»
                            • «Effective animal husbandry and poultry farming»
                              • «Processing trends in crop production»
                                • «Solar Agro Conference»

                                  🔹 Presentations by leading experts and government representatives with practical cases

                                  🔹 Large exhibition of innovative technologies and equipment (100+ stands)

                                   🔹 Unique performance by singer JAMALA — an unforgettable combination of voice and emotions

                                  🔹 Musical accompaniment from the Eclectic Sound Orchestra — classics, jazz, modernity

                                   🔹 Gift raffles and pleasant surprises for guests

                                   🔹 Exquisite gastronomic program and signature cocktails

                                   🔹 Informal communication in an atmosphere of elegance and professionalism

                                  Detailed information — on the official website: agro-ukraine-summit.com

                                  For partnership and exhibition participation, please contact:

                                  📞 +38 096 899 4272 | +38 067 243 3803 📩 [email protected]

                                  Lilia Podolyak

                                  Lilia Podolyak

                                  Business News
                                  European Commission
                                  Ukraine
                                  Kyiv
                                  Brent
                                  $63.65
                                  Bitcoin
                                  $95,035.20
                                  S&P 500
                                  $5,504.44
                                  Tesla
                                  $281.00
                                  Газ TTF
                                  $30.90
                                  Золото
                                  $3,321.69
                                  Ethereum
                                  $1,830.95