After the night attack by Russian drones emergency power outages applied in Zhytomyr region, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136475 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121407 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129480 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164489 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109522 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158960 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104289 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113867 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117108 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 66290 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121107 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 59248 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 73431 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136493 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164505 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187079 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176466 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121107 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122772 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140453 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132272 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149704 views
After the night attack by Russian drones emergency power outages applied in Zhytomyr region, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70185 views

Due to lower temperatures, electricity consumption increased by 7.6% compared to the previous business day. Emergency blackouts are introduced in Zhytomyr region following a nighttime drone attack.

Electricity consumption has increased due to lower temperatures in all regions of Ukraine. As a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russian troops, emergency blackouts were introduced in Zhytomyr region this morning, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of a nighttime drone attack, emergency blackouts are being applied in Zhytomyr region this morning. Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore the operation of the equipment damaged by the enemy as soon as possible," the statement said.

Consumption

"Today, on January 13, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 7.6% higher than at the same time on the previous working day, Friday, January 10. The reason for this significant increase is a significant drop in temperature throughout Ukraine," the statement said.

It is stated that emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing.

"Today, from 08:00 to 19:00, there is a need to conserve electricity. Please, if possible, do not use powerful electrical appliances during this period and do not plug in several devices at the same time," the company said.

They also emphasized that "the situation in the power system may change" and that one should follow the messages of regional power companies.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr

