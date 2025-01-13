After the night attack by Russian drones emergency power outages applied in Zhytomyr region, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has increased due to lower temperatures in all regions of Ukraine. As a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russian troops, emergency blackouts were introduced in Zhytomyr region this morning, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of a nighttime drone attack, emergency blackouts are being applied in Zhytomyr region this morning. Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore the operation of the equipment damaged by the enemy as soon as possible," the statement said.

Consumption

"Today, on January 13, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 7.6% higher than at the same time on the previous working day, Friday, January 10. The reason for this significant increase is a significant drop in temperature throughout Ukraine," the statement said.

It is stated that emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing.

"Today, from 08:00 to 19:00, there is a need to conserve electricity. Please, if possible, do not use powerful electrical appliances during this period and do not plug in several devices at the same time," the company said.

They also emphasized that "the situation in the power system may change" and that one should follow the messages of regional power companies.

