After COVID-19, a dangerous skin lesion developed: doctors saved an infant from Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Doctors saved a 28-day-old infant from Lviv region who developed toxic epidermal necrolysis after COVID-19. The child is already home and feeling well.

After COVID-19, a dangerous skin lesion developed: doctors saved an infant from Lviv region

A 28-day-old infant, hospitalized with COVID-19, suddenly developed toxic epidermal necrolysis – a severe and potentially fatal condition. Doctors managed to diagnose and save the child, who is now home and feeling well, writes UNN with reference to the Western Ukrainian Specialized Center for Pediatric Medicine.

Details

A 28-day-old girl from Lviv region was hospitalized with COVID-19, but in a short time, the situation changed dramatically. The child developed toxic epidermal necrolysis – one of the most dangerous skin lesions, which progresses rapidly and requires immediate action.

- the post states. 

Specialists noticed the first symptoms and referred the small patient to the specialized department of the Center, where a diagnosis was immediately established and treatment began.

Having established the diagnosis, in our intensive care unit, we began intensive therapy with intravenous immunoglobulins in an immunosuppressive dose and intravenous glucocorticosteroids. We also applied combined local therapy with local antibiotics and local glucocorticosteroids. At the same time, together with resuscitators, we applied silver dressings and special compresses to the child to stop the progression of the disease and prevent infection of large areas of the skin.

 - says immunologist and dermatologist Solomiya Tymchyshyn.

As stated, the child is now fine. She has returned home and is feeling well.

Additionally

Lyell's syndrome or toxic epidermal necrolysis is a rare but very dangerous disease in which the upper layer of the skin dies, forming large blisters and wounds on both the skin and mucous membranes.

Due to skin and mucous membrane damage, the patient loses a lot of fluid, cannot eat normally, and experiences severe pain. Infection often joins, which can cause sepsis.

According to medical literature, the mortality rate for TEN is 30-70%.

- doctors note.

Clinically, TEN resembles second- and third-degree burns and most often occurs against the background of taking certain medications or infections. The disease usually affects more than 30% of the total body surface area. 

In such cases, time plays a crucial role. The faster we react to such a disease and establish the correct diagnosis, the higher the chances of a favorable treatment outcome.

- notes Solomiya Tymchyshyn.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv, for the 40th week of 2025, 9,480 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, of which 398 cases were COVID-19. The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 29.8%, but the number of hospitalizations increased to 113 people.

Alona Utkina

Health
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv