Afghanistan reports 400 dead after Pakistan's strike on hospital

Afghanistan stated that at least 400 people died as a result of a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul. The incident could indicate a sharp escalation of the conflict between the two countries. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Taliban government, the strike occurred in the evening, destroying a significant portion of the 2,000-bed rehabilitation center.

Rescue teams are working to extinguish the fire and recover the bodies of the deceased – he reported.

Pakistan claims strikes on military targets

Pakistan confirmed conducting airstrikes but stated that their targets were exclusively military.

Precise airstrikes were carried out on Taliban military facilities – stated Pakistan's Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar.

According to him, among the targets were ammunition depots and technical infrastructure. He also accused the Afghan side of "false statements."

Tension between the countries is growing

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been rising in recent weeks after a series of border clashes. Islamabad accuses the Taliban of supporting militants who carry out attacks on Pakistani territory, while Kabul denies this.

Earlier, the Afghan side also reported other airstrikes by Pakistan and announced retaliatory strikes, indicating a gradual escalation of the conflict between the neighboring states.

Pakistan attacked the capital of Afghanistan. The Taliban stated that medical facilities were targeted