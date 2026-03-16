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Pakistan attacked the capital of Afghanistan. The Taliban stated that medical facilities were targeted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Explosions rocked the Afghan capital due to a cross-border conflict with Pakistan. The Taliban reported civilian casualties in a medical facility.

Pakistan attacked the capital of Afghanistan. The Taliban stated that medical facilities were targeted

The Afghan capital was rocked by loud explosions today, with plumes of smoke visible from the Shahr-e-Naw and Wazir Akbar Khan districts, UNN reports, citing France24.

Details

According to AFP correspondents, anti-aircraft guns were deployed, and panicked local residents rushed to seek cover.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on social media, calling the strikes a "crime" and an "act of inhumanity."

In recent weeks, the Pakistani military has struck Kabul several times as part of a conflict sparked by claims that the Taliban government is harboring extremists who have attacked across the border. However, Mujahid stated that the latest strikes targeted a drug treatment center, killing several civilians.

Massive artillery shelling began on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan amid escalating war28.02.26, 23:44 • 6954 views

Pakistani authorities deny their involvement in the hospital strike. The press service of the Pakistani government called the accusations baseless and stated that the strikes are aimed at military, not civilian, targets.

Additionally

The publication notes that prolonged cross-border clashes between the two sides escalated last October, claiming dozens of lives.

On Friday, the UN mission in Afghanistan confirmed the deaths of at least 75 civilians in the country since the intensification of clashes with Pakistan on February 26.

Both sides claim not to target civilians. There is currently no independent confirmation of either side's claims, as airstrikes and bombings are reported in remote border areas.

Antonina Tumanova

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