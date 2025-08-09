Admission to universities in Poland: the embassy clarified changes for Ukrainian applicants

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland clarified information for Ukrainian applicants regarding admission to higher education institutions in Poland in the 2025/2026 academic year, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, "The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Poland, at the persistent request of the Ukrainian side, published information on the rules for verifying knowledge of the language of instruction during the recruitment of foreigners for studies":

1. Who is obliged to confirm language proficiency (level ≥ B2):

foreigners entering on the basis of a document of complete secondary education issued abroad;

foreigners with a Polish maturity certificate or diploma issued in Poland are exempt from additional confirmation of the Polish language.

2. Dates and rules of admission for applicants:

until 30.06.2025 – old admission rules apply, language verification is not mandatory (unless required by university decision);

during 01–31.07.2025 – new rules apply, language verification is mandatory (the university itself determines the documents confirming B2 level; language proficiency verification is also considered correct if a document accepted by the university during this period was not included in the list of documents specified in the regulation);

from 01.08.2025 – language verification must be carried out only on the basis of documents specified in the regulation of the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Poland Dz. U. poz. 1045 of 30.07.2025.

3. Requirements for preparatory courses:

duration not less than 9 months (October 1 – June 30);

can be conducted by accredited or any universities;

visa: for study/preparation.

"Visa issuance remains the competence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and consuls, who can verify language proficiency regardless of university requirements," the embassy said.

On August 8, this information was also reportedly communicated by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Poland to the Conference of Rectors of Academic Schools in Poland.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he discussed new rules for Ukrainian applicants in Poland with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and called for assistance.