en
Additional examinations appointed in metro flooding case – Prosecutor General

Kyiv

 • 1950 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko announced the appointment of additional examinations in the case of the flooding of the capital's subway. This will allow obtaining new evidence and assessing the actions of officials that led to the emergency.

Additional examinations appointed in metro flooding case – Prosecutor General

The investigation into the criminal proceedings concerning the flooding of the Kyiv subway has not yet been concluded – additional expert examinations have been appointed as of today. This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Kravchenko reminded that within the framework of these criminal proceedings, suspicions had already been served based on the collected evidence.

"We have established that a large number of officials responsible for this area of work knew about the probable occurrence of such consequences (flooding of the tunnel between the 'Demiivska' and 'Lybidska' stations – ed.), but did not take effective measures to prevent it. However, we have not yet put an end to this criminal proceeding. After my appointment, I personally instructed to obtain new evidence, which can only be obtained after conducting forensic economic and mining-technical expert examinations," Kravchenko said.

According to the Prosecutor General, it is the mining-technical expertise that will provide the investigation with answers regarding compliance with the rules for operating the underground facility. Following the conclusions of the expert examinations, an assessment will be given to the actions of all officials of the capital's subway who led to this emergency situation.

Recall 

In December 2023, a tunnel on the blue line of the Kyiv subway, between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations, was flooded. This led to the suspension of train traffic from "Teremky" to "Lybidska". According to the results of the conducted expert examinations, it was established that the operation of the subway tunnel between the stations was improper and did not comply with building codes and regulations. Due to the tunnel flooding, the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv in November 2024 notified Viktor Brahinskyi, the former head of KP "Kyiv Metropoliten", of suspicion of official negligence.

Later, two more subway officials were notified of suspicion of official negligence. Damages to the city budget are estimated at over UAH 138.5 million, and lost revenue for the subway is almost UAH 26 million.

After a nine-month repair, full train service on the "Heroiv Dnipra" - "Teremky" section was restored on September 12, 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Kyiv
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Kyiv
