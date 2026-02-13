Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure

Ukrainian actress Anna Salivanchuk has for the first time revealed her weight and shared how she manages to maintain excellent physical shape. She currently weighs 56 kilograms and has maintained a stable result for six months after normalizing her blood sugar levels. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

According to the actress, a comprehensive approach helps achieve such stability: regular workouts, attention to health, and systematic work on the body. Salivanchuk exercises eight times a week and is already seeing clear changes.

"I'm just enjoying myself now, my body, the fact that I have 8 workouts a week and I see results!" the actress wrote in her Instagram post.

She emphasized that good physical shape is not about strict diets, but about self-love and discipline: systematic work on the body and health yields results that last a long time. At the same time, the star frankly admitted that her life is not only made up of lightness and joy.

"Of course, I am a human being, I get hurt, I cry, I grieve, but not for long, because I want to be happy," Salivanchuk noted.

According to her, sometimes she lacks emotional support, but she quickly returns to inner harmony. On the eve of Valentine's Day, the actress urged women to first and foremost love themselves and accept their own bodies:

"And only when you are alone with yourself and enjoying it, will love and a miracle come into your life, believe me."

Salivanchuk emphasized that inner harmony and self-confidence become the foundation for changes in life and true happiness, and physical results are only a reflection of one's inner state.

