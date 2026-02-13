Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 5544 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 12621 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 15533 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 18124 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 40537 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 56093 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 43109 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30665 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40810 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 65574 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
100%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 15472 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 29758 views
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announcedFebruary 13, 10:19 AM • 9388 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 24406 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 36894 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 40547 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 56099 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 48985 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 68264 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 109553 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure06:43 PM • 90 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 1248 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 29879 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 32056 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 35804 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136

Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Ukrainian actress Anna Salivanchuk for the first time revealed her weight of 56 kilograms, which she has maintained for six months. She achieves this through eight workouts a week and self-love.

Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure

Ukrainian actress Anna Salivanchuk has for the first time revealed her weight and shared how she manages to maintain excellent physical shape. She currently weighs 56 kilograms and has maintained a stable result for six months after normalizing her blood sugar levels. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

According to the actress, a comprehensive approach helps achieve such stability: regular workouts, attention to health, and systematic work on the body. Salivanchuk exercises eight times a week and is already seeing clear changes.

"I'm just enjoying myself now, my body, the fact that I have 8 workouts a week and I see results!" the actress wrote in her Instagram post.

New romance? Anna Salivanchuk captivated fans with a tender dance with flowers04.02.26, 13:35 • 3669 views

She emphasized that good physical shape is not about strict diets, but about self-love and discipline: systematic work on the body and health yields results that last a long time. At the same time, the star frankly admitted that her life is not only made up of lightness and joy.

"Of course, I am a human being, I get hurt, I cry, I grieve, but not for long, because I want to be happy," Salivanchuk noted.

 According to her, sometimes she lacks emotional support, but she quickly returns to inner harmony. On the eve of Valentine's Day, the actress urged women to first and foremost love themselves and accept their own bodies: 

"And only when you are alone with yourself and enjoying it, will love and a miracle come into your life, believe me."

Salivanchuk emphasized that inner harmony and self-confidence become the foundation for changes in life and true happiness, and physical results are only a reflection of one's inner state.

"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was born30.01.26, 17:51 • 19017 views

Stanislav Karmazin

UNN Lite
Social network