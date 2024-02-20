About 800 thousand Russians illegally moved to occupied Crimea - Tasheva

About 800 thousand Russians who are illegally on the territory have moved to the Crimean peninsula. This was reported by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva on the air of "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.

According to her, it is currently possible to document 560 thousand people who were displaced from the temporarily occupied territory.

"We can document 560 thousand people who were displaced from the territory of the Russian Federation to Crimea. These are all people who are illegally there and have to leave the peninsula until the territory is liberated, as long as the Kerch bridge is intact," Tasheva said.