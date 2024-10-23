About 3000 DPRK troops are already in Russia, they will be distributed to a number of educational institutions - South Korean intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
South Korean intelligence reports 3,000 DPRK troops already in Russia. In particular, a special operations unit. They are to be distributed to a number of military educational institutions in Russia. According to the NIS, another 10,000 DPRK troops are expected to arrive in Russia by the end of the year.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that 10,000 DPRK troops are expected to arrive by December.
Written by UNN with references to Yonhap, ANSA and FN News.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service announced that the total number of North Korean troops stationed in Russia today is approximately 3,000. North Korea is also expected to send 10,000 troops by December.
This information, which was announced at a closed meeting of the NIS committee, was confirmed by representatives of South Korean political forces (representative of the People's Power Park Sung-won, member of the ruling and opposition parties in the Intelligence Committee Lee Soon-kwon).
As for the status of the seconded troops, the National Intelligence Service provided the following information:
“The so-called elite 11th Corps, a special operations unit called the Assault Corps, is being sent as the main force.
“It seems that they have been distributed to a number of educational institutions in Russia and are adapting to the local situation.
It is indicated that the North Korean authorities are conducting harsh relocation or isolation methods to effectively control the families of soldiers commanded to Russia.
Recall
The National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center reports the movement of North Korean troops from the Far East into Russia. Earlier, it was reported that Russia plans to use Koreans in Kursk region and send 3,000 DPRK troops to Russia.
