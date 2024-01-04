About 10 explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol

About 10 explosions were heard in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Krym.Realii reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"About 10 explosions were heard in Sevastopol, our correspondent reported. Before that, rocket launches were heard," Krym.Realii reported on Telegram.

At the same time, the so-called "governor" of the temporarily occupied city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, appointed by the Russian Federation, reportedly said that "several air targets were shot down.

According to Radio Svoboda, local publics also report on explosions in Yevpatoriya and Balaklava.

