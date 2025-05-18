A woman died in the Kyiv region due to an enemy attack, three more people, including a child, were injured: an investigation has been launched

As a result of the enemy attack by the Russians on the Kyiv region, a woman died, three people were injured, including a 4-year-old boy.

An investigation has been launched reports the Office of the Prosecutor General writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Obukhiv and Fastiv district prosecutor's offices, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the facts of war crimes that caused the death of people (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on the night of May 18, the Russian armed forces carried out another massive UAV attack on the Kyiv region. In the Obukhiv district, as reported, a 28-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling.

Two more people and a 4-year-old boy were injured, they were hospitalized - reported in the prosecutor's office

Private residential buildings and a multi-story building were also damaged. In the Fastiv district, two warehouses and private residential buildings were damaged. Law enforcement officers at the scene continue to document the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 18, enemy UAVs were recorded in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces worked to destroy the targets, but the drones changed their trajectory.

