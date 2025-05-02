Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities

About a third of the 199 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 2, showing a map of hostilities for May 1, writes UNN.

A total of 199 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 96 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used five missiles and 172 guided bombs. In addition, he carried out 5,898 shellings, 61 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 2,991 kamikaze drones for destruction.

Enemy losses

"Yesterday, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, one UAV control point and two enemy air defense systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, eight combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Topoli and towards Novovasylivka and Lyptsi.

Five attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Novosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance in the areas of Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodyaziv and towards Hrekivka, Torske, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked towards Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka. In total, four combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Druzhba and towards Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Vodyane Druge, Oleksandropol, Malinivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as towards Pokrovsk, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Bahatyr and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Bahatyr and Shevchenko.

There were no combat clashes in the Hulyaipilsky direction over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Lobkove, Kamyanske and Stepove, the invaders carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the fortifications of our defenders once over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"33 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 210 artillery shellings, five of them from rocket salvo fire systems, carried out 15 air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs," the report says.

RF losses per day: 1110 soldiers and fifty artillery systems eliminated