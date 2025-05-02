Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities

$41.470.09
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 6368 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 49637 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 124943 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 110512 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 121129 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 124197 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305556 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158622 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171917 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226624 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 17619 views

May 1, 11:25 PM • 17619 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

01:04 AM • 10819 views

01:04 AM • 10819 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 9074 views

02:53 AM • 9074 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 26780 views

03:23 AM • 26780 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 14396 views

03:35 AM • 14396 views
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 2372 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 108478 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 206625 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305556 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 234529 views
Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 19408 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 21477 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 23350 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 28965 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 32047 views
Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Over the past day, 199 combat clashes were recorded at the front, a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy actively attacked the positions of the Armed Forces, launching missile and air strikes.

Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities

About a third of the 199 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 2, showing a map of hostilities for May 1, writes UNN.

A total of 199 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 96 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used five missiles and 172 guided bombs. In addition, he carried out 5,898 shellings, 61 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 2,991 kamikaze drones for destruction.

Enemy losses

"Yesterday, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, one UAV control point and two enemy air defense systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, eight combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Topoli and towards Novovasylivka and Lyptsi.

Five attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Novosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance in the areas of Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodyaziv and towards Hrekivka, Torske, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked towards Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka. In total, four combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Druzhba and towards Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Vodyane Druge, Oleksandropol, Malinivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as towards Pokrovsk, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Bahatyr and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Bahatyr and Shevchenko.

There were no combat clashes in the Hulyaipilsky direction over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Lobkove, Kamyanske and Stepove, the invaders carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the fortifications of our defenders once over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"33 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 210 artillery shellings, five of them from rocket salvo fire systems, carried out 15 air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs," the report says.

RF losses per day: 1110 soldiers and fifty artillery systems eliminated02.05.25, 07:42 • 2088 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
