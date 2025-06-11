In a school in Lviv, a student shot with a pneumatic weapon - police
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv, a student shot a classmate with an air gun. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the police are investigating the incident.
A schoolboy shot in a school in Lviv with pneumatics, the police established his identity, there were no victims, the GUNP in Lviv region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Today, June 11, while monitoring social networks, the police discovered a publication with a video, in which a minor boy fired an unknown weapon in the direction of his classmate. The event took place in the classroom of an educational institution
In fact, as indicated, an inspection was immediately started.
"Law enforcement officers established in which educational institution the event took place and its participants - three 9th grade students. One of the boys brought to the educational institution a device for shooting metal balls of pneumatic action, which belongs to his father, and, by prior arrangement, fired at his friend," the police said.
The police indicated that "fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the incident."
"The inspection is ongoing, the issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved," the report says.
