A storm in Greenland brought 16 billion tons of snow and slowed the melting of the ice sheet - study
Kyiv • UNN
An atmospheric river brought a record amount of snow to Greenland in March 2022, temporarily slowing glacier melting. The snowfall compensated for 8% of the annual ice sheet loss in three days.
A powerful storm contributed to 16 billion tons of snow falling on Greenland in March 2022, temporarily slowing the melting of the ice sheet, reports Gizmodo, citing research from UNN.
Details
The Greenland ice sheet, the second largest on Earth, is steadily melting due to global warming. Atmospheric rivers - air currents that carry moisture and heat - are intensifying, but their impact on Greenland's ice is more complex than previously thought.
Recent studies have shown that an intense atmospheric river in March 2022 unexpectedly contributed to 16 billion tons of snow falling on Greenland, briefly slowing the melting of ice. The research, published in Geophysical Research Letters, challenges assumptions about the impact of rivers on the atmosphere.
"I was amazed at how much snow fell in such a short time," said glaciologist Alan Hubbard from the Arctic University of Tromsø. - "This is a staggering contribution to the annual mass of Greenland's ice."
Scientists Hannah Bailey and Hubbard analyzed a 15-meter core of firn - compacted snow that turns into ice - from Greenland. By comparing this with meteorological records, they identified the snowfall in 2022 that compensated for 8% of the annual losses of the ice sheet over three days.
Fresh snow also increased albedo, delaying seasonal melting by nearly two weeks, despite high spring temperatures.
"Atmospheric rivers won't save the Greenland ice sheet," Hubbard said. - "But under the right conditions, atmospheric rivers might not be such bad news."
Nevertheless, rising temperatures could turn future atmospheric rivers into rain instead of snow. Further research is needed to understand their long-term impact.
Greenland's ice sheet is cracking faster: what scientists say15.02.25, 18:42 • 24423 views