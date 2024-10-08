“Shahed” was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night

An enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Shahed" type was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, an enemy shakedown took place over the region," Lysak wrote.

18 out of 19 enemy drones destroyed overnight, one returned to Russia, enemy attacked Odesa region with two Iskanders