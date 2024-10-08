18 out of 19 enemy drones destroyed overnight, one returned to Russia, enemy attacked Odesa region with two Iskanders
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 8, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 19 drones. Air defense shot down all drones over 5 regions, 18 were destroyed, and 1 returned to Russia.
Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight with 2 ballistic missiles and 19 drones. Air defense systems shot down 18 drones over 5 regions, 1 returned to Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "on the night of October 8 (from 19.00 on October 7 to 08.30 on October 8), the enemy struck Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea, as well as 19 attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.
As a result of the air battle, all enemy drones were eliminated in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions: 18 were shot down by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and one more attack UAV returned to Russia!
