A Russian vessel was arrested in Norway in a $4.22 billion lawsuit filed by Naftogaz

In Norway, the vessel "Professor Molchanov," owned by the Russian Federation, was arrested following a Naftogaz application for the compulsory enforcement of $4.22 billion, UNN reports, citing Naftogaz.

Details

According to Naftogaz, the vessel "Professor Molchanov," owned by the Russian Federation, is used for commercial expedition cruises.

The decision was issued by the District Court of Nord-Troms and Senja on August 31, 2026. The arrest is intended to secure enforcement of an arbitration award ordering Russia to pay approximately $4.22 billion, as well as interest and costs, for the illegal seizure of Naftogaz Group's assets in annexed Crimea.

According to the court's decision, the vessel may not leave its current location—the port of Barentsburg in Svalbard.

"This is another important step toward restoring justice. We will continue searching for Russian assets around the world until the compensation awarded to Naftogaz and other Group companies is paid," emphasized Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz executive board.

Naftogaz: over the past week, Russia attacked gas assets 13 times; this year intensity doubled