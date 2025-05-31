$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 3968 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

01:12 PM • 15343 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

12:42 PM • 33816 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 42789 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 82636 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 125631 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 118482 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 107382 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 208089 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 160376 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

A rubber footwear factory is on fire near Moscow: plumes of smoke are visible in various districts of the Russian capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

A major fire broke out in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region. According to preliminary reports, a factory producing rubber footwear is on fire, black smoke is visible from various districts of Moscow.

A rubber footwear factory is on fire near Moscow: plumes of smoke are visible in various districts of the Russian capital

A rubber shoe factory is on fire in the Moscow region, video is spreading online with plumes of black smoke, as seen from various districts of the Russian capital, reports UNN with reference to Mash.

Details

A strong fire in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region.

According to Mash, a rubber shoe factory is on fire.

According to residents, black plumes of smoke are visible from various districts of the Russian capital.

Burning for more than two weeks: russia claims to have completely extinguished the fire at the oil depot in Rostov region04.09.24, 14:39 • 13090 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
