A rubber footwear factory is on fire near Moscow: plumes of smoke are visible in various districts of the Russian capital

A rubber shoe factory is on fire in the Moscow region, video is spreading online with plumes of black smoke, as seen from various districts of the Russian capital, reports UNN with reference to Mash.

Details

A strong fire in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region.

According to Mash, a rubber shoe factory is on fire.

According to residents, black plumes of smoke are visible from various districts of the Russian capital.

Burning for more than two weeks: russia claims to have completely extinguished the fire at the oil depot in Rostov region