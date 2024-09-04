Burning for more than two weeks: russia claims to have completely extinguished the fire at the oil depot in Rostov region

Only after more than two weeks in Proletarsk, Rostov region , a fire at an oil depot caused by a UAV attack was completely extinguished, Russian media reported, citing operational services, UNN reports.

A fire at a fuel depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Region, has been completely extinguished, emergency services have reported.





Sources of UNN reported that on the night of August 18, as a result of a Ukrainian intelligence operation, an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, which worked for the enemy military-industrial complex and supported the activities of the Russian occupation forces, was hit.