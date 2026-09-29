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A Nissan was fueled with used oil from French fries — the result was surprising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

A diesel Nissan Terrano was tested on sunflower oil and used cooking oil. The SUV demonstrated performance close to that of running on diesel.

A Nissan was fueled with used oil from French fries — the result was surprising

The old diesel Nissan Terrano was tested on ordinary and used sunflower oil that had previously been used for frying food. The SUV was able to run on the unusual "fuel," achieving results close to those obtained with diesel. Autoblog reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The experiment was conducted by the Garage 54 auto workshop. For the test, they used a Nissan Terrano, known in the American market as the Pathfinder, with a diesel engine.

First, the vehicle was filled with sunflower oil instead of diesel fuel. The engine continued to run, and during the first drive, according to the experiment's authors, the SUV did not demonstrate any significant problems.

The tank was filled with oil left over from frying potatoes and chicken

After the successful test, the authors decided to go further and used an even cheaper option — used cooking oil that had previously been used to fry French fries and chicken.

According to calculations cited by Autoblog, this used oil cost approximately $1.12–$1.57 per gallon.

The experiment attracted attention amid a sharp rise in diesel fuel prices in the United States. According to AAA, on September 22, the average price of diesel in the country reached a record $6.5276 per gallon, while in some states it exceeded $7.

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Stepan Haftko

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