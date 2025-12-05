A network of a thousand child pornography websites exposed in Ukraine: two administrators notified of suspicion

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 6394 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 10331 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 16875 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 30510 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 40848 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 36312 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 60828 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34131 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 56871 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24538 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
88%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 28184 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 23871 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 22765 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 10958 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 12077 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 4238 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 6394 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 22861 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 60828 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 46295 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 11000 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 21491 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 35399 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 35690 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 80142 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
TikTok

A network of a thousand child pornography websites exposed in Ukraine: two administrators notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

A network of about a thousand web resources distributing child pornography has been exposed in Ukraine. Two individuals who administered these sites for profit have been notified of suspicion.

A network of a thousand child pornography websites exposed in Ukraine: two administrators notified of suspicion

A network of about a thousand web resources distributing child pornography has been exposed in Ukraine. Two individuals who administered these sites and organized the infrastructure for their operation with the aim of making a profit have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office notified two individuals who administered an extensive network of web resources with prohibited content of suspicion (Part 5 of Article 27, Parts 1, 3 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

According to the investigation, the suspects created and maintained an infrastructure of about a thousand web pages that hosted content containing images of child sexual exploitation. The main organizer, a resident of Lviv, managed the servers, renting equipment for the entire network to operate with the aim of making a profit.

During the analysis of data seized from the first suspect's equipment, investigators identified his accomplice, who lived in Kyiv Oblast.

During authorized searches at their places of residence and in their cars, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment with traces of illegal activity, information carriers, crypto wallets, draft records, cash, and vehicles.

About a thousand online resources used to distribute prohibited content have been neutralized.

Measures are underway to identify other involved persons.

The proceedings were initiated in cooperation with the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

The number of criminal proceedings for pornography in Ukraine increased by 13% in a year - report17.10.25, 11:50 • 3349 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv