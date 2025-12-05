A network of a thousand child pornography websites exposed in Ukraine: two administrators notified of suspicion

A network of about a thousand web resources distributing child pornography has been exposed in Ukraine. Two individuals who administered these sites and organized the infrastructure for their operation with the aim of making a profit have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office notified two individuals who administered an extensive network of web resources with prohibited content of suspicion (Part 5 of Article 27, Parts 1, 3 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

According to the investigation, the suspects created and maintained an infrastructure of about a thousand web pages that hosted content containing images of child sexual exploitation. The main organizer, a resident of Lviv, managed the servers, renting equipment for the entire network to operate with the aim of making a profit.

During the analysis of data seized from the first suspect's equipment, investigators identified his accomplice, who lived in Kyiv Oblast.

During authorized searches at their places of residence and in their cars, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment with traces of illegal activity, information carriers, crypto wallets, draft records, cash, and vehicles.

About a thousand online resources used to distribute prohibited content have been neutralized.

Measures are underway to identify other involved persons.

The proceedings were initiated in cooperation with the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

