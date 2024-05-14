A mother and her 8-year-old daughter were injured in an accident in Kyiv region

On May 13, a DAF and a Peugeot collided near the village of Ksaverivka, Bila Tserkva district, Kyiv region. A mother and her 8-year-old daughter, who were in the car, were hospitalized. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The accident reportedly occurred on the 53rd kilometer of the Kyiv-Odesa highway, near Xaverivka.

Investigators found out that the driver of the DAF was making a U-turn. At that moment, the driver of a Peugeot car moving in the opposite direction collided with the truck.

As a result of the accident, a woman in the car and her 8-year-old child were injured and hospitalized.

Fatal accident in Vinnytsia region: two people killed, one hospitalized