A man has been arrested in Greece for spying for Russia

In Greece, a 59-year-old native of Georgia has appeared in court on charges of working for the Russian GRU to collect confidential materials at the port of Alexandroupolis, which is key for sending military aid provided by the United States to Ukraine. This is reported by Euractiv, reports UNN.

"The man appeared before a Greek court on charges of working for the Russian Foreign Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU) to collect confidential materials at the port of Alexandroupolis, which is key for sending military aid provided by the United States to Ukraine," the publication writes.

It is reported that the 59-year-old native of Georgia was arrested earlier this week and appeared in court on Friday on charges of espionage, AP reported. The arrest was the result of a joint operation by the police and special services. It is noted that the man was filming military facilities and the movement of military equipment in Alexandroupolis, in northeastern Greece.

"Then the material was allegedly sent via an encrypted application to a Georgian citizen in Lithuania, who was also arrested in Vilnius. The latter reportedly recruited him on behalf of the GRU," the publication adds.

"American ships usually unload at the port of Alexandroupolis at night, and transfers usually take place when there is no satellite communication. This meant that ground monitoring was necessary for the GRU for further operational planning," the publication writes.

In correspondence found by the Greek special services, the 59-year-old man was advised to dress as if he was going on a hike, wear sports shoes and carry a stick.

"Further reports show that the recruiter offers him money for his services, to which the man replies that he will serve "Mother Russia," in whose army he served in his youth," the publication notes.