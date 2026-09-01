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A major Turkish shipping company has completely suspended services to Russia due to security threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Akkon has suspended services to Russia due to threats to vessels, crews, and cargo. The decision could complicate the import of European goods.

A major Turkish shipping company has completely suspended services to Russia due to security threats

The Turkish container operator Akkon has completely stopped calling at Russian ports due to growing risks to vessels, crews, and cargo. The Moscow Times reports this, citing the company’s clients and logistics market participants, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Akkon sent partners an urgent notice about suspending voyages to Russia. Vessels heading to St. Petersburg began turning back, while the cargo is planned to be delivered to the ports of origin or unloaded at other ports.

On August 10, amid the tense situation in the Black Sea, the company had already rerouted voyages from Novorossiysk to St. Petersburg, introducing a surcharge of $2,500 per container. However, after assessing the security situation, Akkon decided to completely stop calling at Russian ports.

Carriers’ withdrawal could hit Russian imports

According to the publication, on August 21, a drone attacked the Akkon Lines container ship, after which the vessel was damaged and caught fire, and the crew was evacuated. The company said that further escalation creates heightened risks for crews, vessels, and cargo.

The Moscow Times also reports that another Turkish carrier, Arkas, has completely stopped operating with Russia. In addition, on August 26, MSC, one of the world’s largest container operators, stopped calling at Novorossiysk following the attack on the MSC Ulsan III container ship.

Logistics market representatives warn that the refusal of Turkish container carriers to work with Russia could complicate the supply of European goods. The Turkish route was one of the channels through which cargo from Europe reached the Russian market.

The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran aground31.08.26, 06:15 • 19618 views

Stepan Haftko

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