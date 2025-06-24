$41.870.04
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

A huge fire broke out in the historic Hotspur Press publishing house in northern Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

A powerful fire broke out in Manchester in the 223-year-old historic Medlock Mill building. The fire engulfed three floors, leading to the evacuation of people and the cancellation of trains.

A huge fire broke out in the historic Hotspur Press publishing house in northern Britain

A massive fire broke out in the center of Manchester in the building of the former Hotspur Press publishing house – the 223-year-old historic Medlock Mill. This was reported by BBC and Manchester Evening News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the BBC, the incident occurred on June 23, around 5:00 PM GMT (8:00 PM Kyiv time), leading to train cancellations through Manchester Oxford Road station.

The fire engulfed three floors of the historic building. People were evacuated from the tower after intense flames spread.

In turn, the Manchester Evening News notes: this is one of the city's oldest buildings, which collapsed due to the fire on Monday afternoon, with thick smoke seen for many miles.

Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the night to extinguish the blaze. At the peak of the fire, more than 20 fire engines, two aerial units, and over 100 firefighters worked at the scene in warm and humid conditions

– rescuers reported.

Due to the flames on the balconies of neighboring high-rise buildings, the fire spread to several balconies of two high-rise buildings at 1 Cambridge Street, and we decided to evacuate all residents. Firefighters worked tirelessly to ensure all residents safely exited the buildings, and there are no reports of health problems among residents

– rescuers added.

Shortly after 9:00 PM, the serious incident was brought under control.

Everyone who was left homeless was provided with overnight accommodation by Manchester City Council. Firefighters are preparing for further action. In the morning, fire safety specialists will join the crews to begin investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of structural damage to the building.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

