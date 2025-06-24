A huge fire broke out in the historic Hotspur Press publishing house in northern Britain

A massive fire broke out in the center of Manchester in the building of the former Hotspur Press publishing house – the 223-year-old historic Medlock Mill. This was reported by BBC and Manchester Evening News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the BBC, the incident occurred on June 23, around 5:00 PM GMT (8:00 PM Kyiv time), leading to train cancellations through Manchester Oxford Road station.

The fire engulfed three floors of the historic building. People were evacuated from the tower after intense flames spread.

In turn, the Manchester Evening News notes: this is one of the city's oldest buildings, which collapsed due to the fire on Monday afternoon, with thick smoke seen for many miles.

Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the night to extinguish the blaze. At the peak of the fire, more than 20 fire engines, two aerial units, and over 100 firefighters worked at the scene in warm and humid conditions – rescuers reported.

Due to the flames on the balconies of neighboring high-rise buildings, the fire spread to several balconies of two high-rise buildings at 1 Cambridge Street, and we decided to evacuate all residents. Firefighters worked tirelessly to ensure all residents safely exited the buildings, and there are no reports of health problems among residents – rescuers added.

Shortly after 9:00 PM, the serious incident was brought under control.

Everyone who was left homeless was provided with overnight accommodation by Manchester City Council. Firefighters are preparing for further action. In the morning, fire safety specialists will join the crews to begin investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of structural damage to the building.

