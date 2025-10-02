$41.140.18
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
A group of children from temporarily occupied Kherson region returned to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

A group of children aged 4 to 17 were returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA program and thanks to the work of Save Ukraine.

A group of children from temporarily occupied Kherson region returned to Ukraine

A group of children has been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region as part of the Bring Kids Back UA program and the work of "Save Ukraine." This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Good news for the holiday - a group of children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region has been successfully returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. These are girls and boys aged 4 to 17. The children have endured terrible experiences. Each of their stories is proof of how the occupiers deprive them of their childhood, intimidate them, and impose false "values."

- the post reads.

According to Prokudin, all rescued children are safe. In the "Hope and Recovery" centers, they receive psychological assistance and have their documents restored.

The return took place within the framework of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative "Bring Kids Back UA" and thanks to the work of "Save Ukraine."

Recall

In 2025, Ukraine will present a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, and establishing a mechanism for tracking Ukrainian children. President Zelenskyy emphasized the return of 1,625 children and the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
charity
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine