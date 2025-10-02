A group of children from temporarily occupied Kherson region returned to Ukraine

A group of children has been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region as part of the Bring Kids Back UA program and the work of "Save Ukraine." This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Good news for the holiday - a group of children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region has been successfully returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. These are girls and boys aged 4 to 17. The children have endured terrible experiences. Each of their stories is proof of how the occupiers deprive them of their childhood, intimidate them, and impose false "values." - the post reads.

According to Prokudin, all rescued children are safe. In the "Hope and Recovery" centers, they receive psychological assistance and have their documents restored.

The return took place within the framework of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative "Bring Kids Back UA" and thanks to the work of "Save Ukraine."

Recall

In 2025, Ukraine will present a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, and establishing a mechanism for tracking Ukrainian children. President Zelenskyy emphasized the return of 1,625 children and the importance of holding those responsible accountable.