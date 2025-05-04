A gas explosion in a residential building in Moscow: two dead, 6 injured

A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Moscow. Several apartments are reported to be destroyed. Two people died - they were trapped on the balcony of the 9th floor, where they suffocated. 6 more people were injured, including children. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Interfax", Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a multi-storey residential building on General Tyulenev Street in Moscow. The explosion destroyed the floors and at least two apartments caught fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire engulfed the upper floors of the building, and flames can be seen from several windows. Rescue services immediately arrived at the scene, and an increased level of complexity was announced.

Experts rescued one person. Unfortunately, two dead people were found on the balcony of the 9th floor - the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

According to rescuers, 6 people were injured. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia evacuated people from neighboring entrances.

According to Interfax, the fire may have been caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder.

"The fire area is 100 square meters. Extinguishing continues," the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations added.

A strong fire broke out in the Russian "Moscow City": eyewitnesses reported an explosion