A gas explosion in a residential building in Moscow: two dead, 6 injured

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM • 14744 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 65847 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 124268 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 124221 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 84527 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 87740 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 90930 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 64674 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77187 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 124059 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Popular news

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

May 4, 11:27 AM • 25299 views

Ukraine is expecting three rainy days

May 4, 12:07 PM • 13222 views

Trump as Pope: The Catholic world reacts to the scandalous photo of the US President

May 4, 12:21 PM • 21450 views

Bad weather covered the Ivano-Frankivsk region and knocked down dozens of trees, a woman was injured

02:46 PM • 10856 views

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

03:46 PM • 7870 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 124228 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 62584 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 93001 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 100307 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 124062 views
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

04:24 PM • 6318 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 29286 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 43349 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 90930 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 41720 views
A gas explosion in a residential building in Moscow: two dead, 6 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

Gas exploded in a residential building in Moscow, apartments were destroyed. Two people died on the balcony, 6 were injured, including children. The likely cause is an explosion of a gas cylinder.

A gas explosion in a residential building in Moscow: two dead, 6 injured

A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Moscow. Several apartments are reported to be destroyed. Two people died - they were trapped on the balcony of the 9th floor, where they suffocated. 6 more people were injured, including children. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Interfax", Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a multi-storey residential building on General Tyulenev Street in Moscow. The explosion destroyed the floors and at least two apartments caught fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire engulfed the upper floors of the building, and flames can be seen from several windows. Rescue services immediately arrived at the scene, and an increased level of complexity was announced. 

Experts rescued one person. Unfortunately, two dead people were found on the balcony of the 9th floor

- the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

According to rescuers, 6 people were injured. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia evacuated people from neighboring entrances. 

According to Interfax, the fire may have been caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder.

"The fire area is 100 square meters. Extinguishing continues," the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations added.

A strong fire broke out in the Russian "Moscow City": eyewitnesses reported an explosion23.04.25, 15:39 • 6917 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldEvents
