Exclusive
04:17 PM • 4176 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 11419 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 11022 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18426 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 17402 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 15484 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20060 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23293 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17047 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17902 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
A dog ran onto the track during the women's team sprint at the 2026 Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

At the 2026 Olympics, a dog ran onto the track during the women's team sprint, without affecting the outcome. The animal was quickly removed, the competition continued, and the dog, named "Nazgul," became a star of the Games.

A dog ran onto the track during the women's team sprint at the 2026 Olympics

An unusual incident occurred during the women's team freestyle sprint at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. During the qualifying race, a dog suddenly ran onto the track, crossing the finish line right in front of the athletes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Suspilne Sport Tik-Tok account.

Details

It is worth noting that this amusing surprise did not affect the final result or the distribution of prize places. The organizers quickly removed the animal from the track, and the competition continued without delay. The skiers finished without falls or contact, and the judges, for their part, confirmed the correctness of the places.

We should add that the moment with the dog, which was caught in the broadcast, has already become one of the brightest episodes of the Games. By the way, information is circulating online that the dog's name is "Nazgul." It already has star status at this year's Olympics.

Austrian jumper loses medal chance at Olympics due to 4 millimeters on boots16.02.26, 17:20 • 3375 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports