A dog ran onto the track during the women's team sprint at the 2026 Olympics

An unusual incident occurred during the women's team freestyle sprint at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. During the qualifying race, a dog suddenly ran onto the track, crossing the finish line right in front of the athletes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Suspilne Sport Tik-Tok account.

Details

It is worth noting that this amusing surprise did not affect the final result or the distribution of prize places. The organizers quickly removed the animal from the track, and the competition continued without delay. The skiers finished without falls or contact, and the judges, for their part, confirmed the correctness of the places.

We should add that the moment with the dog, which was caught in the broadcast, has already become one of the brightest episodes of the Games. By the way, information is circulating online that the dog's name is "Nazgul." It already has star status at this year's Olympics.

Austrian jumper loses medal chance at Olympics due to 4 millimeters on boots